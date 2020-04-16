Denmark eases restrictions to halt virus for schools

Denmark is allowing primary schools and nurseries to reopen, making it the first European country to lift restrictions against the coronavirus on education.

It was also one of the first in Europe to impose a lockdown.

But not all parents agree with the government’s move.

Al Jazeera’s Simi Jan reports from Copenhagen.

