Denmark extends lockdown over COVID-19 crisis

Denmark has extended a nationwide lockdown until April 13. The Nordic country, which has reported 52 coronavirus-related deaths, has closed schools and restaurants and kept most public sector workers at home to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Al Jazeera’s Simi Jan reports.

