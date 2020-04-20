Denmark: Hairdressers open again in Copenhagen as govt relaxes lockdown measures

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hairdressers in the Danish capital of Copenhagen were open and working again on Monday, after the government eased coronavirus restrictions.

Hairdressers Susanne Bertelsen from New Hair Shop and barber Henrik Loevbjerg and Soren Henrik Lange from Loevbjerg Rasmussen Lange are now fully booked thanks to a resurgence in clientele.

Last week, Denmark became one of the first nations in Europe to announce an ease down on coronavirus restrictions, which includes the reopening schools, shopping centres and private shops, including hairdressers.

