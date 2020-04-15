Denmark reopens schools

After nearly a month of lockdown, Denmark’s children are heading back to daycare and elementary schools. New restrictions will be imposed, including to keep a two-metre distance between students, with recess organised in small groups. The reopening has been opposed by some parents citing health concerns, but welcomed by others.

As of Tuesday, Denmark has recorded nearly 300 deaths, a fraction of the toll in other European hotspots such as Italy and Spain.

