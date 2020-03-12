Denmark: Schools shut in Copenhagen as govt seeks to slow spread of coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Schools were closed throughout Copenhagen on Thursday, following the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s Wednesday announcement that all educational institutions across the Nordic country were to remain closed in order to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“It’s a little bit scary but I think everybody is cool about it. We are taking it really well, the statement from our Prime Minister [Mette Frederiksen] last night was very good and professional. So I think we are going to do as we are told and keep calm,” said a teacher at Oster Farimagsgades school.

Footage shows empty classrooms and school yards as parents kept their children at home after the government decided to close schools for at least two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Public sector employees in non-critical roles will be asked to stay home on paid leave in a bid to minimise the virus’s spread in Denmark.

Frederiksen’s decision came after the Danish Patient Safety Authority reported a sharp increase of coronavirus cases which brought the number of infected patients to 519 on Thursday.

According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 127,500 people have been infected by the COVID-19 worldwide and over 4,250 people have died.

