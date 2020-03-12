-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Denmark: Schools shut in Copenhagen as govt seeks to slow spread of coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Schools were closed throughout Copenhagen on Thursday, following the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s Wednesday announcement that all educational institutions across the Nordic country were to remain closed in order to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
“It’s a little bit scary but I think everybody is cool about it. We are taking it really well, the statement from our Prime Minister [Mette Frederiksen] last night was very good and professional. So I think we are going to do as we are told and keep calm,” said a teacher at Oster Farimagsgades school.
Footage shows empty classrooms and school yards as parents kept their children at home after the government decided to close schools for at least two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Public sector employees in non-critical roles will be asked to stay home on paid leave in a bid to minimise the virus’s spread in Denmark.
Frederiksen’s decision came after the Danish Patient Safety Authority reported a sharp increase of coronavirus cases which brought the number of infected patients to 519 on Thursday.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 127,500 people have been infected by the COVID-19 worldwide and over 4,250 people have died.
Video ID: 20200312-033
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200312-033
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly