Denmark to ease lockdown + Trump threatens WHO + Johnson remains hospitalized | Coronavirus Update

A months-long lockdown starts to ease today in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak was first reported. The city’s drastic measures have served as a model for countries battling the coronavirus around the world. After 11 weeks, Chinese authorities are now allowing residents of Wuhan more freedom of movement. This milestone comes as China reported no new deaths on Tuesday.

New York is still reporting sharply rising casualties from the coronavirus. The death toll has now climbed above four thousand, many more than died in the 9-11 attacks. The state reported its biggest one day jump in fatalities on Tuesday. Hospitals remain overstretched. But governor Andrew Cuomo insists the number of deaths is levelling off. He says this shows social distancing is working.

Much of Europe remains under lockdown, the strategy many nations here are taking to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But there are exceptions. Denmark is among a few countries who’ve decided to the time has come to start lifting restrictions.

Other developments on the coronavirus pandemic:

– The global death toll from Covid-19 is now more than 82,000, with more than 1.4 Mmillion infections since the outbreak began.

– British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent his second night in intensive care. He is said to be in a stable condition and noton a ventilator.

– The head of the EU’s top science organization has resigned. Mauro Ferrari said he faced institutional and political obstacles while trying to swiftly set up a scientific program to combat the virus.

– A global condom shortage is looming due to virus lockdown measures in major production hubs, like Malaysia. The UN warns of devastating public health consequences.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronaUpdate