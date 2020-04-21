Denmark’s post-lockdown priority? Haircuts!

IN THE PAPERS – Tuesday, April 21: Papers in Israel react to the power-sharing deal between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and centrist rival Benny Gantz. In France, Le Parisien is wondering what protests will look like in the age of social distancing, and The Washington Post reports on a luxury compound in Saint-Tropez that has sparked anger with its private coronavirus testing centre. And as their country’s lockdown starts to be lifted, all of Denmark heads out for a haircut – including the prince!

