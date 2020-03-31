-
Deny and defy: Bolsonaro’s approach to the coronavirus in Brazil
Many states in Latin America have imposed restrictions on movements to fight the spread of the coronavirus as cases in the region rise to more than 10,000.
But limited access to healthcare would devastate the poorest communities, say analysts.
And Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is still downplaying the danger posed by the pandemic, saying the economy must be the priority.
Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.
