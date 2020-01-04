Despite ‘betrayal’, Ghosn lawyer says feels sympathy over tycoon’s escape

A lawyer for former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said Saturday he felt betrayed by his client’s escape from Japan but still understood his act, claiming it resulted from Japan’s inhumane justice system.

