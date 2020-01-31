Details about Kobe Bryant helicopter crash emerge as fans mourn | DW News

In the wake of the fatal helicopter crash that killed Basketball star Kobe Bryant, reports are emerging that the craft’s operating company was not certified to fly in poor visibility. Heavy fog is said to have contributed to the accident. Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others were killed. The Island Express Helicopters company was reportedly only certified to operate in conditions where the pilot could see outside the aircraft. The LA Lakers are planning to hold a pre-game tribute to their former star player when they return to the court Friday night for their first game since his death. Los Angeles has experienced an outpouring of grief for a man who inspired millions of fans.

