Devaluation of Sudanese pound leads to price increases
A shortage of foreign currency reserves in Sudan is leading to the devaluation of the Sudanese pound.
That is causing price increases, and some traders are opting to stop sales during this period of economic uncertainty.
Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from the capital, Khartoum.
