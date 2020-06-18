-
Diasporas in the coronavirus era, Part 4: American restaurateur Craig Carlson
This week, FRANCE 24 looks at how immigrants who’ve come to France from all parts of the world have coped with the Covid-19 lockdown. In the fourth of a five-part daily series, Craig Carlson, an American who runs two restaurants in Paris, shared his views on how the Covid-19 crisis was handled in France and the US.
