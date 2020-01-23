Dictators, past and present, and identity politics | Studio B: Unscripted

In this web extra from Studio B, Unscripted, award-winning playwright and essayist Wole Soyinka discusses Nigeria’s leadership today and how it compares to the dictatorships of the past.

Also in this excerpt, renowned novelist and academic Elif Shafak talks about the dangers of some types of identity politics and reflects on how societal pressures may be making young women lose their courage.

Shafak is the most widely read female author in Turkey. Her latest book, 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in this Strange World was shortlisted for the 2019 Booker Prize.

Soyinka was the first black African to win a Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986 and has a long history of fighting for social justice and human rights in Nigeria, as well as around the world.

Studio B, Unscripted is a free-flow conversation between two guests and a small audience, with no mediation, no MC, no TV presenter – focusing on what brings us all together and how we can tackle and discuss some of the big issues of our time.