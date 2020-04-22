Did Coronavirus kill protest movements around the world? | DW News

Whether in India, Chile, Lebanon, Hong Kong or Iran, 2019 was the year of street protests and global protest movements. All these protests ended abruptly due to the spread of the coronavirus. DW’s Aya Ibrahim raises the question: Can the protest movements that rocked the world and toppled governments survive a pandemic?

