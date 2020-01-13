-
Did Iranian security forces shoot at protesters? | DW News
Demonstrators in Iran have held rallies to criticize the country’s officials, accusing them of trying to cover up the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet. In Tehran, security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters, but they are denying accusations that they also used live ammunition against the demonstrators. Iran’s government admitted last week that its military accidentally shot down the passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board. In response, protests took place in a number of cities around Iran over the weekend
