Did Trump or Pompeo called the shot on Soleimani killing?

2 hours ago

Research Fellow Behnam Taleblu in Washington says to François Picard that Trump got the praise for the killing of the former Iranian military chief. He adds that killing Soleimani was not ‘escalation but retribution’. Later on lecturer Annick Cizel claims Pompeo called the shot.

