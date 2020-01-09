Did Trump or Pompeo called the shot on Soleimani killing?

Research Fellow Behnam Taleblu in Washington says to François Picard that Trump got the praise for the killing of the former Iranian military chief. He adds that killing Soleimani was not ‘escalation but retribution’. Later on lecturer Annick Cizel claims Pompeo called the shot.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en