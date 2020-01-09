Thousands of tech companies are in Las Vegas for the annual CES event, a world stage showcasing the innovations of tomorrow.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/08/digital-health-tech-and-ai-headline-ces-las-vegas

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live