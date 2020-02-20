Digital transformation: How can companies thrive in the digital age?

Our guest is Thomas Siebel, an accomplished businessman and the godfather of customer relationship management apps or so-called CRM. He’s also the CEO of a start-up called C3AI that has been valued at $3 billion. In his book, “Digital Transformation: Survive and Thrive in an Era of Mass Extinction”, he draws a parallel between how life on Earth has evolved through time and how the business world is changing. Siebel believes that artificial intelligence will be bigger and more impactful than the industrial revolution. He spoke to FRANCE 24’s Julia Sieger.

