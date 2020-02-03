Disabled children in Kazakhstan: Parents work to change practice

Rights workers in Kazakhstan say thousands of disabled children living in orphanages face abuse and neglect.

A Soviet-era practise means children with disabilities can be handed over to state institutions at birth.

But some parents are trying to end the practice and make society more inclusive.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Almaty.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Kazakhstan #Disibality #AljazeeraEnglish