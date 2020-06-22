Discovery of virus in sewage could help early detection of outbreaks

French authorities have discovered sewage could provide an early detection system to warn of potential outbreaks. Mairead Dundas, host of FRANCE 24’s Down to Earth, says the quantity of virus present in sewage correlates directly with the number of people presenting with Covid-19 symptoms in local areas.

