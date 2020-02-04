‘Disgusting and unhealthy’: Rubbish piles up in strike-hit Paris

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

A strike by waste collectors in France has led to rubbish piling up in the streets of Paris, leaving locals and tourists to the French capital dealing with eyesores, bad smells and fears of a rodent infestation.

