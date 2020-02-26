Disney boss Bob Iger steps down after 15 years as CEO

The Chief Executive of Disney, Bob Iger, has stepped down from the top job at the entertainment giant after fifteen years. It was a surprise move which sees the head of the company’s theme parks business, Bob Chapek, take up the role. Iger will stay on as Executive Chairman, where he will focus on the creative element of the business. Also today, we look at some of the latest warnings from businesses on the impact of the coronavirus.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en