Displaced Syrians return home to avoid Covid-19

As Damascus grapples to contain a Covid-19 outbreak, fears are rising that packed displacement camps could provide the perfect breeding ground for the virus. Some families have seized the opportunity to return, while Russia, Turkey and the Syrian regime are preoccupied with fighting the pandemic.

