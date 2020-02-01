Diversity and the dance captains give an EXPLOSIVE performance | The Greatest Dancer – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Dance team Diversity return for a special performance exclusively on The Greatest Dancer. Cameos are made by our dance captains: Todrick, Matthew, Cheryl and Oti as well as presenter Alesha.

The dance talent show returns, with dancers of any age and dance style competing to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Hoping to discover the greatest dancer are the superstar dance captains: multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl, Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. They are now joined by a brand new dance captain – pop star, dancer and choreographer, Todrick Hall.

The series is hosted by singer, rapper and former Strictly champion Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, member of award-winning dance troupe Diversity.

The Greatest Dancer goes live for the very first time this series, as the final 12 acts dance on stage for the viewers’ votes.

The Dance Captains begin the live shows with three acts each, as they hope to guide them all the way to the final. For their routines each act is given a specific challenge that they must include in their performance.

Just as in the auditions, the live studio audience still vote if they like the performances or not, however it’s all down to the viewers at home to decide who will dance again next week, as only their votes will determine which acts make it through.

Expect dramatic performances, outstanding talent and jaw-dropping surprises. But who will become The Greatest Dancer?

The Greatest Dancer | Series 2 Episode 5 | Live Shows | BBC

