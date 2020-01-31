Divorcing the UK: Brexit becomes reality

In 2016, the UK voted to leave the EU. Since then, Brexit has been a dominant news story across Europe, notably in neighbouring France. In this edition, we look at what Brexit means for British and French people living in each other’s countries. We find out about the jobs being relocated to Paris and see to what extent the British and French economies are interdependent. As the UK enters a transition period, there’s still a good deal of uncertainty about what final form the UK-EU relationship will take. We discuss this with the UK ambassador to France, Lord Llewellyn.

