DNC showcases ‘power of Democratic Party women’

FRANCE 24 correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani says the penultimate night of the Democratic National Convention covered climate change, gun control, immigration and the economy, but was also a showcase of the power of the women of the Democratic Party, culminating in a speech from vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

