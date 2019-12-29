Do sanctions against Iran work? | Start Here

Iran has faced economic sanctions from the US for over 40 years.

They target Iran’s big industries – oil, steel and coal – and anyone affiliated with the government. This could include banks, insurance and construction companies, ships and aircraft.

So why is the US doing this and does it make any difference? Find out with Start Here.

