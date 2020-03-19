-
Doctors without Borders raise alarm over a possible spread of coronavirus in Greek migrant camps
5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MSF HEAD OF MISSION FOR GREECE STEPHAN OBERREIT SAYING:Given the situation of the Moria camp with its 22,000 people packed into a very very small area, the promiscuity and the lack of hygiene in the camp is a perfect situation for an outbreak. Now we all know that COVID19 is very infectious, all health authorities are saying wash your hands stay in isolation. How do you want this to happen in Moria camp? There is no place to wash your hands, let alone several times a day. And how about isolation? When everybody is packed into tents and containers.””So we are extremely worried about the situation, and extremely worried that there is not really a plan of how to tackle the epidemic if it breaks out, and also how to prevent it, and to prevent it there is only one way is to evacuate the camp.”[SUR-TITLE]]
