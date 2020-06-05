Share
0 0 0 0

Dogwhistle message: Asked about Trump, Trudeau’s 21-second silence heard loud and clear by Canadians

1 day ago

The Toronto Star’s Marco Oved Chown explains how Canadians interpret prime minister #JustinTrudeau’s 21 seconds of silence when asked about Donald #Trump’s response to #GeorgeFloyd protests.

More in #WorldThisWeek ➡️ http://f24.my/6YOi.T

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment