DOJ Roger Stone move an ‘abomination of the rule of law’: Critics

US Attorney-General William Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee to answer questions about President Donald Trump’s close ally Roger Stone.

Stone, a veteran political consultant, was sentenced to seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress over an investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 election campaign had colluded with Russia.

But Barr’s Justice Department then said that sentence should be reduced.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports.

