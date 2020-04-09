-
Domestic abuse soars globally since lockdown
The global lockdown and restrictions on movement have been catastrophic for women at risk of domestic abuse. Here are some statistics from around the world:
The French government has offered to pay for hotel rooms for domestic violence victims after reports of abuse jumped 36 percent since the lockdown. Two women have been murdered.
India saw abuse cases double in the first week of restrictions on movement nationwide, according to the National Commission for Women.
In Australia, internet searches for domestic violence support networks rose by 75 percent.
The National Domestic Abuse Helpline in the UK has experienced a 25 percent increase in calls and online requests since the lockdown was imposed.
And Tunisia’s Women’s Affairs Minister says abuse cases have increased five-fold since a curfew was imposed in March.
