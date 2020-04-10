-
Domestic abuse spikes in Mexico amid virus outbreak
In Mexico, there are concerns that there could be hidden victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
Women’s rights advocates say the country has a bad track record with gender-based violence – and the outbreak is only making things worse.
The national network of women shelters has already seen a 60 percent increase in calls for help. They say this is exacerbating an already chronic problem.
“There’s a pandemic here apart from COVID-19. A pandemic that we’ve had for years and that hasn’t been attended to. The state’s neglected it. And the women who have been murdered are mothers, daughters, friends, Mexican citizens that the state has failed.”
Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports.
