Domestic abuse surges in UK amid lockdown

We have been encouraged to stay indoors to keep others safe as well as ourselves.

But it is a dangerous scenario for women who face domestic violence – which has risen in the United Kingdom during the lockdown.

Authorities in neighbouring Ireland have launched a media campaign to reassure victims that services are still running.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #UnitedKingdom #Coronavirus