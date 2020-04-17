Share
Domestic abuse surges in UK amid lockdown

42 mins ago

We have been encouraged to stay indoors to keep others safe as well as ourselves.
But it is a dangerous scenario for women who face domestic violence – which has risen in the United Kingdom during the lockdown.
Authorities in neighbouring Ireland have launched a media campaign to reassure victims that services are still running.
Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.

