Domestic violence on the rise: Global surge since coronavirus lockdown
In this edition, we take a look at how the pandemic is affecting women the world over. Domestic violence rates have surged across the globe as millions are living in lockdown. We report on the situation here in France and also in neighbouring Spain which is leading the way in offering help to those at risk. Also how working from home has become the new norm. We talk to Alison Maitland, a journalist and author on how the way we work has been changed forever due to Covid-19.
