Dominic Cummings coronavirus row – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC

It’s Tuesday 26 May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.

Government to try to move focus away from Cummings, as the row about the PM’s senior aide travelling during lockdown overshadows plans to open more shops.

The government is to try to shift focus away from a row about a senior aide’s travels during the coronavirus lockdown – and on to plans to further ease restrictions in England. Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/2XytXv3

All non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in England from 15 June, Boris Johnson has announced, as part of plans to further ease the lockdown. Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/2ZDCRtU

