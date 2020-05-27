Dominic Cummings fuels British anger after flouting lockdown

In the United Kingdom, a political storm is intensifying over a top government adviser’s cross-country trip, taken while he thought he might be infected with COVID-19 and while the entire country was in lockdown.

Dominic Cummings has enraged the public further with his unapologetic response to the outcry over his actions, instead justifying what he did. Conservative party leaders have also defended Cummings.

Meanwhile, other European countries are starting to open up after their lockdowns and to figure out what life will look like from now on.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from London, UK.

