Dominican Republic: Tourism killing coral reefs | Global Ideas

38 mins ago

The Dominican Republic is a popular destination among visitors to the Caribbean. Inconsiderate tourists, sewage and climate change have already destroyed 90% of the coral reefs there. Coral Gardens is a conservation project set up to protect them.
