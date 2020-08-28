Donald Trump is going ‘to keep fighting for four more years’ (Ivanka Trump)

Facing a national moment fraught with racial turmoil and a deadly pandemic, President Donald Trump accepted his party’s renomination on a massive White House South Lawn stage on August 27. He was introduced by his daughter Ivanka. ‘To the hardworking men and women across america and here tonight, you are the reason my father fights with all his heart and all his might. You are the reason he ran for president in the first place, and you are the reason he’s going to keep fighting for four more years’, she said in a speech.

