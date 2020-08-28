-
Putin: Russian forces ready to enter Belarus to end protests - 35 mins ago
-
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: Beirut rejects attempt to reform mission - 37 mins ago
-
Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe resigns because of ill-health - 39 mins ago
-
Abe’s successor will have to manage ‘intractable’ issues - 42 mins ago
-
Is India’s government putting students’ lives at risk? | Inside Story - 42 mins ago
-
LIVE: Merkel holds annual summer news conference in Berlin - 44 mins ago
-
Face masks mandated throughout Paris, under-11s and people exercising exempt - 49 mins ago
-
Covid-19: ‘Not a single American who has needed a ventilator has been denied a ventilator’ (Trump) - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters march around Kenosha courthouse after deadly shooting - 2 hours ago
-
Donald Trump is going ‘to keep fighting for four more years’ (Ivanka Trump) - 2 hours ago
Donald Trump is going ‘to keep fighting for four more years’ (Ivanka Trump)
Facing a national moment fraught with racial turmoil and a deadly pandemic, President Donald Trump accepted his party’s renomination on a massive White House South Lawn stage on August 27. He was introduced by his daughter Ivanka. ‘To the hardworking men and women across america and here tonight, you are the reason my father fights with all his heart and all his might. You are the reason he ran for president in the first place, and you are the reason he’s going to keep fighting for four more years’, she said in a speech.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en