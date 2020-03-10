Donald Trump on US coronavirus outbreak: “I think we’ve handled it very well”

We have a great economy, a very strong economy but this blinidsided the world and I think we’ve handled it very well, the people behind me have done a very god job. So I will be here tomorrow to tell you about some of the economic steps which will be major.

