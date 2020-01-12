Donald Trump warns Iran: ‘Do not kill your protesters’

US President Donald Trump tweeted in support of anti-government protesters in Iran on Saturday.

His tweet comes as protests erupted in Iran after Tehran admitted it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

