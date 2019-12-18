-
#DonaldTrumpImpeachmentVote Nancy Pelosi: ‘Trump gives us no choice’
The US House of Representatives is today set to vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump. If the motion is carried Trump will be the third president to face trial in the Senate.
It’s over allegations he tried to use military aid to pressure Ukraine’s president into investigating his political rival Joe Biden.
#DonaldTrump #ImpeachmentDay #DonaldTrumpImpeachmentvote