Dotting your “I”s in Iowa

In the Press -Tuesday, 04.02.2020: We focus on how the American press is covering the Iowa Caucuses. As voters await results, we discuss why there’s been a delay and why many have called for the Iowa vote to be ignored. And, we find out that many Americans still cannot pronounce or spell Buttigieg, or Boot-edge-edge…

