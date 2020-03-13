-
Dow falls 2,300 points – worst one-day loss since 1987 crash
Asian markets continued to head southwards on Friday trading following the Dow and S&P 500’s worst performance in the US since 1987.
President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ban on flights from the European Union into the US did little to shore up confidence and his administration is facing criticism over its handling of the crisis.
Even the Federal Reserve’s promise of $1.5 trillion failed to stem the sea of red.
Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from New York.
#StockMarketCrash2020 #Coronavirus #DowJones