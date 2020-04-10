-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Dozens buried on NY Hart Island a day as coronavirus deaths surge
More than 16,600 people have died from the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
But in New York state, the epicentre of the country’s outbreak where more than 7,000 have died, the number of new infections is tapering off.
New York City officials have hired contract labourers to help bury the dead on an island traditionally used for the deceased without family members or without the means to arrange funerals for them.
Al Jazeera’s Kirsten Saloomey reports from New York.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#UScoronavirus #NewYork #COVID-19