Dozens buried on NY Hart Island a day as coronavirus deaths surge

More than 16,600 people have died from the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

But in New York state, the epicentre of the country’s outbreak where more than 7,000 have died, the number of new infections is tapering off.

New York City officials have hired contract labourers to help bury the dead on an island traditionally used for the deceased without family members or without the means to arrange funerals for them.

Al Jazeera’s Kirsten Saloomey reports from New York.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#UScoronavirus #NewYork #COVID-19