Dozens dead in Niger army base attack

2 hours ago

At least 89 soldiers have been confirmed dead following an attack by rebel fighters on an army base in Niger.
The raid was the latest in a string of attacks across Africa’s Sahel region, prompting leaders to call for more international support in the battle against ISIL.
No one has claimed responsibility.
Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports.

