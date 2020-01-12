Dozens dead in Niger army base attack

At least 89 soldiers have been confirmed dead following an attack by rebel fighters on an army base in Niger.

The raid was the latest in a string of attacks across Africa’s Sahel region, prompting leaders to call for more international support in the battle against ISIL.

No one has claimed responsibility.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports.

