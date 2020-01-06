Dozens killed in attack on military academy in Libya’s Tripoli

Turkey’s president has announced that Turkish soldiers are being deployed to Libya to help in the fight against renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

That comes as Libya’s UN-recognised government declares three days of mourning for the victims of Saturday’s air attack on a military academy in Tripoli – carried out by forces loyal to Haftar.

At least 30 students were killed and dozens more wounded.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.

