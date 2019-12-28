Dozens killed in Mogadishu car bomb attack: Police

At least 30 people have been killed in a car bomb attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Dozens more are feared dead in the blast near a security checkpoint during rush-hour.

Local media are reporting four Turkish engineers were working near the checkpoint and are among the dead.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa joins us live from Nairobi in neighbouring Kenya to update us on this.

