Dozens killed in Pakistan passenger plane crash

A passenger plane with nearly 100 people on board has crashed in a residential area in the Pakistani city of Karachi, killing at least 30 people and wounding many others, officials said.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was close to landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport when it came down among houses, sending plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen from some distance away.

It was unclear if the dead were all passengers or also included people on the ground.

Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding reports.

