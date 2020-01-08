-
Dozens killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral in Iran
At least 56 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in a stampede in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman at the funeral procession for military Qassem Soleimani according to Iranian state TV.
Soleimani was killed in a US air attack on Friday.
As the crowds chanted to avenge Soleimani’s killing, the procession turned deadly as people funnelled into narrow streets to get to his burial site.
Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran.
