Dozens of Beirut schools damaged by port blast won’t reopen this autumn

Many Beirut schools won’t be ready to open in time for the new school year, having suffered extensive damage from the double explosion at the city’s port in early August. FRANCE 24’s correspondents bring us a special report from the Lebanese capital.

