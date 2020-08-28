-
RNC acceptance speech: Comeback for Trump? | DW News - 14 mins ago
-
Face masks compulsory throughout Paris amid ‘undeniable resurgence’ of Covid-19 - 40 mins ago
-
Trump warns Biden will ‘demolish’ American dream | Watch @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC - 47 mins ago
-
‘Tired of the democratic system’: Malians wonder what happens next after coup - 56 mins ago
-
Dozens of Beirut schools damaged by port blast won’t reopen this autumn - 2 hours ago
-
Hurricane Laura pummels Louisiana, killing several but sparing region the worst - 3 hours ago
-
Donald Trump closes Republican convention with defiant White House campaign speech - 3 hours ago
-
The Return of East Timor’s Children | 101 East - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus: Lukashenko ‘afraid of his own people’ claims opposition organiser - 12 hours ago
-
A review of Trump’s foreign policy records - 13 hours ago
Dozens of Beirut schools damaged by port blast won’t reopen this autumn
Many Beirut schools won’t be ready to open in time for the new school year, having suffered extensive damage from the double explosion at the city’s port in early August. FRANCE 24’s correspondents bring us a special report from the Lebanese capital.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en